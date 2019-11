MUGSHOTS REMOVED FROM WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL WEBSITE

MUGSHOTS OF INMATES AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLICLY SHOWN ON THE JAIL’S WEBSITE.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE MUGSHOTS BEING SHOWN ON A FACEBOOK PAGE CALLED LOCK-UP SIOUX CITY SPURRED THE DECISION TO REMOVE THE MUGSHOTS:

THE SHERIFF SAYS PEOPLE WERE POSTING DISTASTEFUL COMMENTS ABOUT THE INMATES ON THAT PAGE:

DREW SAYS MANY OTHER COUNTIES IN IOWA DO NOT PUBLICLY POST MUGSHOTS OF THEIR JAIL INMATES.

HE SAYS MUGSHOTS WILL STILL BE PROVIDED TO LOCAL NEWS MEDIA FOR THEIR USE.