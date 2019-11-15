IOWA BIKE RIDES TO NOW TAKE PLACE A WEEK APART

Organizers of a new statewide bicycle ride are changing the date of their planned event so it doesn’t conflict with RAGBRAI.

The organizers of Iowa’s Ride announced Friday on the group’s Facebook page that the ride would be held from July 12th to July 18th, a week earlier than previously planned.

The change means the ride won’t overlap with the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, scheduled for July 19th to July 25th.

RAGBRAI is organized by The Des Moines Register.

Iowa’s Ride also will move from east to west, while RAGBRAI traditionally travels west to east.

The former director of RAGBRAI and his staff resigned and launched the rival event amid a backlash over the Register’s handling of a story involving fundraiser Carson King.