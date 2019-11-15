HUMAN TRAFFICKING SUSPECT TO PLEAD GUILTY

A Sioux City woman charged with federal human trafficking will plead guilty in the case.

40-year-old Amy Francisco’s plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26th at 3:30 p.m. in federal court in Sioux City.

Francisco and a second defendant, 37-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, previously pleaded not guilty to counts of encouraging an alien to enter the United States in violation of law and unlawful possession of identification documents.

The couple allegedly brought a young girl and her alleged father from Guatemala into the United States.

Francisco-Nicolas’s hearing is continued to January 6th.