ART CENTER TO DEBUT NEW LOCAL PAINTING EXHIBITIONS

The Sioux City Art Center will debut two new exhibitions of paintings this weekend.

Curator Todd Behrens says one of the exhibits features the work of Sioux City’s Pauline Sensenig, entitled “Stories-Raw and Cooked”:

The second exhibit is USD graduate student Klaire Lockheart works of “Feminine Attempts”:

A free reception with the artists will take place Saturday with complimentary food and beverages from 5-7p.m.

The artists will speak about their work in the gallery at 6:00 p.m.

The exhibitions will remain on view through February 2, 2020.