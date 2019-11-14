KISS TO PERFORM AGAIN IN SIOUX CITY ON FINAL TOUR

The Tyson Events Center has confirmed what the band posted on their website two weeks ago…..Rock n roll legends KISS will perform in Sioux City on February 21st at 7:30pm.

The band will appear at the Tyson’s Fleet Farm Arena as part of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

They last performed in Sioux City in July of 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. online at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

You may also order by phone by calling 855-333-8771