JILL BIDEN TO CAMPAIGN IN NORTHWEST IOWA

JILL BIDEN, THE WIFE OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL JOE BIDEN, WILL CAMPAIGN IN NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEEKEND.

MRS. BIDEN WILL SPEAK AT A MEET AND GREET IN THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY THIS FRIDAY MORNING AT 10:30.

SHE WILL SPEAK IN CHEROKEE AT 1:30PM, STORM LAKE AT 3:15 AND THEN OPEN A CAMPAIGN OFFICE IN SPENCER AT 5:30.

ON SATURDAY MRS. BIDEN WILL HOLD A MEET AND GREET IN LE MARS AT 3:45PM IN THE BELLISSIMO COFFEE WORKS AND SPEAK IN ONAWA AT 6PM.