TWO BOUTS WITH ICE & SNOW CAUSE PROBLEMS ON AREA ROADWAYS

FREEZING RAIN CREATED SLIPPERY CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY MORNING IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA THAT LED TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS.

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THERE WERE NOT MANY ACCIDENTS IN THE CITY.

OC………WE ONLY HAD A FEW. :13

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

ONE OF THE WORST ACCIDENTS WAS A DOUBLE TRAILER SEMI THAT ROLLED ON INTERSTATE 29 SOUTH OF SGT. BLUFF NEAR THE REST AREA.

SOUTHBOUND I-29 MOTORISTS WERE BACKED UP FOR SOME TIME BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

THIS WAS THE SECOND TIME IN A WEEK SIOUXLAND ROADS ICED UP.

DUTLER SAYS DRIVERS NEED TO BE READY FOR HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS BECAUSE OF THE ONSET OF WINTRY WEATHER:

OC………FOLLOWING DISTANCE. ;26

OFFICER DUTLER SAYS WHEN ROADS BECOME SLIPPERY TO TRY AND GIVE YOURSELF MORE TIME TO GET TO WHERE YOU ARE GOING.