PLYMOUTH COUNTY HOPES TO ADD MORE BEDS FOR JAIL INMATES

Plymouth County has a need for more jail beds.

Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo presented a plan to the county board of supervisors Wednesday to add more beds for inmates at the Plymouth County Jail without expanding or doing major renovations to the facility:

Four more beds would let the jail double the female jail population.

Van Otterloo says all of the additional beds have been approved by inspectors, and it would not lead to over-crowding within the Plymouth County jail.

The county board of supervisors approved the proposed plan.

The sheriff says the purchase of additional beds and tables will cost around $18,500, which he would pay for out of inmate room and board fees.

He says if he converts one cell pod by including six additional beds for the male population, and asks a contractor to paint the jail cell, the entire project can be completed for under $25,000.