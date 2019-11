FREEZING RAIN CREATED SLIPPERY CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY MORNING IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA THAT LED TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS.

ONE OF THE WORST WAS A DOUBLE TRAILER SEMI THAT ROLLED ON INTERSTATE 29 SOUTH OF SGT. BLUFF NEAR THE REST AREA.

SOUTHBOUND I-29 MOTORISTS WERE BACKED UP FOR SOME TIME BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

HAZMAT WAS CALLED TO THE SCENE TO CLEAN UP A SPILL FROM THE ACCIDENT.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Updated 1:15pm 11/13/19 WG