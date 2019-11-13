CAUSE OF ELEVATOR MALFUNCTION AT HARD ROCK RAMP REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

There’s still little being said regarding an accident that injured a woman in an elevator at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s parking garage on October 31st.

Authorities at the scene that day said two women entered the elevator on the second level of the garage and it malfunctioned, descending to the first level at a faster than normal speed.

The injured woman was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

Brian Ohorilko, Administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, says they are aware of the accident:

OC……..make the area safe. :23

City Attorney Nicole Dubois says the elevators have been taken out of service and repairs are being made.

The company that installed them, Schumacher Elevators, declined to make a statement about the incident and said they are still gathering information.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Management also declined to comment about the elevators at this time.

The city owns the ramp structure and Hard Rock leases it back.

Brian Ohorilko says the IRGC will continue to monitor the situation.

Photo by George Lindblade