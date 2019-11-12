VEHICLE CRASHES INTO STORM LAKE POST OFFICE

Storm Lake’s Post Office has temporarily suspended retail customer services and post office box access because a vehicle crashed into the building on Sunday evening.

Police in Storm Lake say a driver apparently hit their accelerator instead of brake pedal and crashed into the front doors of the structure.

Postal officials are awaiting a structural engineer assessment of the facility to determine if it is safe for the public and postal employees.

For now retail services are available at the Truesdale Post Office located at 120 Main Street in Truesdale, IA.

Photo courtesy Storm Lake Police