UNITYPOINT HEALTH & SANFORD HEALTH DECIDE NOT TO PARTNER

UnityPoint Health and Sanford Health have decided against moving forward with a formal partnership.

The two systems signed a letter of intent back in June to enter into a partnership of their organizations.

A letter released Tuesday from Unity Point President and CEO Kevin Vermeer says after months of consideration, the two organizations have decided it is best for each to maintain their existing structures.

Vermeer says both organizations are independently strong and competitively positioned for the future.

He says they will pursue their individual missions separately as high performing health systems with unique strengths and cultures, and that the organizations have a deep respect for one another.