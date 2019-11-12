IOWA PLANS TO RESOLVE UNTESTED RAPE KIT BACKLOG

Iowa is launching a plan to keep close track of untested rape kits after a recent survey found thousands of sexual assault evidence kits were left untested in the state.

Lynn Hicks, communications director for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, says a sample-tracking software company is being hired to roll out its Track-Kit system to all regions of the state by mid-2020.

Hicks says the system will connect more than 12-hundred users at Iowa medical facilities, law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, and county attorney’s offices.

A survey in 2017 by the Iowa Attorney General’s Crime Victim Assistance Division found more than 42-hundred untested rape kits in police departments and sheriff’s offices across Iowa.

Efforts are being made, Hicks says, to tackle that backlog, but the new tracking system is also crucial.

Of the 42-hundred untested rape kits found statewide, more than 16-hundred have been sent to private labs for testing.

From those, Hicks says 235 D-N-A profiles have been entered into CODIS, the FBI’s Combined D-N-A Index System, with 127 matches to D-N-A in the database, enabling the information to be forwarded on to prosecutors.

