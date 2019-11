ERNST HOPES TO CREATE FLOOD COMMISSION TO WORK WITH CORPS OF ENGINEERS

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA SAYS SHE CONTINUES TO WORK ON LEGISLATION TO CREATE A COMMISSION TO HELP GUIDE THE U.S. ARMY CORPS ON FLOOD PREVENTION MEASURES ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER CORRIDOR:

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN SAYS THE CORPS IS ALSO PROVIDING INPUT ON THE COMMISSION PROPOSAL:

ERNST SAYS THERE IS ALREADY CONCERN ABOUT POTENTIAL FLOODING NEXT SPRING:

THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS CONTINUES TO RELEASE WATER FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM AT 80,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND TO TRY TO CLEAR WATER FROM THE RESERVOIR SYSTEM.