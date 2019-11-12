CASTRO SAYS IOWA SHOULDN’T RETAIN 1ST IN THE NATION CAUCUS NOMINATION STATUS

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro doesn’t think Iowa should retain its first in the nation status in the presidential nominating process.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

OC………soc :36

Castro has trailed far behind many of the Democratic front runners in the polls.

He is still campaigning in Iowa despite his remarks and spent Tuesday in Cedar Rapids where he accompanied a man from Honduras to a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement about his application for asylum in the United States.