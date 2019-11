RESIDENTS OF SOLDIER, IOWA WILL BE UNDER A BOIL ORDER FOR THEIR WATER BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING.

CITY CREWS IN THE MONONA COUNTY TOWN WILL BE DOING REPAIR WORK ON THE CITY’S WATER INFRASTRUCTURE.

THE WATER WILL BE SHUT OFF FROM MID-MORNING UNTIL MID-AFTERNOON.

THE CITY AND MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF WILL POST A NOTICE WHEN IT IS SAFE TO BEGIN USING THE WATER AGAIN WITHOUT BOILING IT.