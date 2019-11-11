Home Local News SIOUX CITY MAN DIES FROM HOG CONFINEMENT FIRE INJURIES

SIOUX CITY MAN DIES FROM HOG CONFINEMENT FIRE INJURIES

Authorities say a Sioux City man burned in a fire at a Plymouth County hog confinement has died.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue says 38-year-old Jorge Orozco died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He’d been flown there after being taken in a private vehicle on September 30th to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.

The hog operation sits about 5 miles northwest of Le Mars.

Officials say Orozco and another man had been inside a building, using a power washer to clean it.

Orozco left the building to refuel the power washer engine, and he spilled gas on himself and the machine.

The vapors ignited, burning Orozco.

