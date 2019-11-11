RICKETTS AGREES TO POPCORN DEAL ON GERMAN TRADE MISSION

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is leading a trade mission to Germany this week to promote the state’s agricultural products and reinforce connections with German companies.

Ricketts and the delegation met with government officials Sunday in Berlin, and hosted a reception for University of Nebraska alumni, business officials and others.

The trade mission included a new trade agreement between Chapman, Nebraska-based Preferred Popcorn and the German-based Haase Foods.

Nebraska produces more than 353 million pounds of popcorn annually.