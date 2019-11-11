NEW SNOW HELPS SOUTH SIOUX POLICE TRACK STOLEN VEHICLE SUSPECTS

The new snow helped authorities in South Sioux City recover a stolen vehicle and take two suspects into custody early Monday.

Just before midnight A Dakota County Deputy spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen on November 5th and began a pursuit which was joined by South Sioux Police.

Law enforcement briefly lost the vehicle in the 100 block of East 28th but South Sioux officers followed tire tracks on the snow and located the stolen motor vehicle in the alley behind 2620 Dakota Avenue.

Authorities then followed footprints through snow from the stolen vehicle to the area of 100 East 24th Street and arrested Narciso Paniagua.

Officers located a second suspect, Jason Rice, in the 100 block of East 26th.

Rice told officers he was stabbed and police say he had an open wound to the abdomen.

Jason Rice was transported to the hospital but police say he has refused to cooperate with authorities.

Police say the two suspects are acquaintances.

Paniagua was arrested by Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

A warrant will be issued for Jason Rice for possession of stolen property.

Police say the two men have a history of being in possession of stolen motor vehicles.