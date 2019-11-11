LAWRENCE JACKSON – YES WE DID: Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Stories Celebrating Our First African American President

Author: Lawrence Jackson

Book: YES WE DID: Photos and Behind-the-Scenes Stories Celebrating Our First African American President

Publishing: TarcherPerigee (October 22, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Eight years in the White House went by so fast. That’s why I’m so grateful that Lawrence was there to capture them. I hope you enjoy his work as much as I do.”

–From the foreword by Barack Obama

When Lawrence Jackson took the job as White House photographer in early 2009, he knew he’d have a front row seat to history. What he didn’t expect was the deep personal connection he would feel, as a fellow African American, with the President of the United States.

Yes We Did is filled with Lawrence’s intimate photographs and reflections, as well as first-person recollections from President Obama, everyday citizens, and notable personalities including Bono, Stephen Curry, Valerie Jarrett, Admiral Mike Mullen, and others. The book is a celebration of the most inclusive and representative White House in history – where in between momentous and pivotal decisions, the President and First Lady opened the doors of the People’s House to schoolkids, athletes, senior citizens, hip-hop artists, and more.

For anyone who misses the humanity, grace, and undefinable “cool factor” of the Obama White House, this warm and inspiring book provides an affirming, proud, and focused lens on our history.