CITY TO TEST FLOYD RIVER CHANNEL WITH GREEN DYE

Residents may see a green color in some of the waters of the Floyd River where it enters the Missouri River on Wednesday.

The city’s Underground Utilities Department will conduct a tracer dye test of the Old Floyd/Bacon Creek Channel this Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting.

The test will help the department identify possible sources of ground and surface water that could be entering the sanitary sewer line.

The city says the fluorescent green dye will not harm the environment and is approved by the Iowa DNR.

The dye test will not affect drinking water in any way.

The test will help to determine if the sanitary sewer line has suffered any damage from flooding and high groundwater.