ANOTHER LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY

ANOTHER LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY, THIS ONE FOR UNPAID BILLS.

THE BUTLER COUNTY LANDFILL IN NEBRASKA IS SUING BIG OX FOR UNPAID WASTE SERVICES THE LANDFILL PROVIDED THE COMPANY BETWEEN JANUARY 23RD AND FEBRUARY 25TH OF THIS YEAR.

THE LANDFILL ATTORNEYS CLAIM BIG OX BREACHED AN ORAL CONTRACT AND HAS REFUSED TO PAY $28,561 IN PAST DUE CHARGES FOR THOSE SERVICES.

BIG OX SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT ITS SOUTH SIOUX CITY PLANT ON MAY 1ST AFTER IT’S WASTEWATER PERMIT WITH THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WAS NOT RENEWED.

SIOUX CITY CLAIMS BIG OX OWES THE CITY AROUND THREE MILLION DOLLARS IN UNPAID FEES.

SEVERAL SOUTH SIOUX CITY HOMEOWNERS HAVE ALSO SUED BIG OX AFTER BEING DISPLACED FROM THEIR HOMES IN THE FALL OF 2016 BY STRONG ODORS AND GASES THEY CLAIM BACKED UP FROM THE CITY’S SEWER SYSTEM.