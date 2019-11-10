PROPANE SHORTAGE DUE TO DELIVERY, NOT SUPPLY

Middle America is experiencing a propane fuel shortage as farmers and grain elevators need the product to help reduce the moisture content and dry their crops.

Some homeowners and businesses also need the fuel to help heat their buildings since temperatures have dropped.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the shortage is more of a delivery problem:

OC…………spike in demand. :20

Naig says he and the governor, and other officials, are working with stakeholders to see what can be done to increase the supply of propane:

OC……….couple of weeks. :16

He says at least in the short-term, the price for propane may increase.

OC…..happening out there. ;25

The Iowa Ag Secretary believes once the harvest is complete, the

shortage issue will be resolved.