DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES DOWNPLAY POSSIBLE BLOOMBERG RUN

Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in Iowa over the past several days are taking shots at Michael Bloomberg, the latest billionaire to consider jumping in the race.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders commented Saturday:

On Friday, aides to the former New York City Mayor filed paperwork for Bloomberg to run in presidential primaries in Alabama and Arkansas.

Sanders criticized Bloomberg’s reported plans to skip campaigning in the states that start the 2020 campaign.

Sanders spoke in Coralville Saturday and Orange City Sunday and says Bloomberg’s flirtation with a late entry into the 2020 race shows an “arrogance” that advertising rather than speaking directly voters is how to win the presidency.

Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar did a swing through Iowa, including Sioux City and Sioux Center, and also commented on Bloomberg:

If he does decide to run, Bloomberg would be the second billionaire in the Democratic presidential field.

Tom Steyer is worth about one-and-a-half billion. Forbes estimates Bloomberg is worth 52 billion.

