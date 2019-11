SALVATION ARMY BEGINS RED KETTLE CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND HAS KICKED OFF ITS RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN FOR THE UPCOMING CHRISTMAS SEASON.

CAPTAIN APRIL CLARKE HELD THE FIRST BELL RINGING OF THE SEASON AT RIDDLE’S JEWELRY IN THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL:

OC………..THE SIOUXLAND AREA. :09

BELL RINGERS ARE NEEDED FOR THOSE KETTLES AND CLARKE SAYS RIDDLE’S JEWELRY IS PLAYING A BIG PART IN THAT EFFORT:

OC……….RECEIVE THE DIAMOND JEWELRY. :24

AND CLARKE SAYS IT IS SIMPLE TO SIGN UP TO HELP WITH THE BELL RINGING EFFORT:

OC…………..13 FAMILIES. :20

FOOD AND TOYS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO 700 FAMILIES AND 1500 CHILDREN THIS YEAR BY THE SALVATION ARMY BEFORE CHRISTMAS.