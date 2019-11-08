NAIG TO CO-LEAD IOWA TRADE MISSION TO JAPAN

An agricultural trade team headed up by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig leaves for Japan this weekend.

Naig says Japan is an important market for Iowa farmers:

Reynolds and Naig will be joined by representatives from various state farm organizations.

Naig says the purpose for the trip is to build and maintain important relations with Japanese customers:

Naig says the recently completed trade agreement between the United States and Japan should help with this mission:

The trade team delegation consists of around a dozen people.