FREEDOM PARK TO HOST VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A FINANCIAL BOOST ON THIS VETERAN’S DAY WEEKEND.

PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE RECEIVED AN $8000 CONTRIBUTION FROM THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBERETTES AT A FRIDAY CEREMONY IN THE CITY’S FIRE HALL.



FREEDOM PARK WILL HOST A VETERAN’S DAY CEREMONY MONDAY AT THEIR VIETNAM WALL REPLICA.



VOLUNTEER SENTRIES WILL STAND GUARD AT THE WALL UNTIL 5PM WHEN A RETREAT CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE WHERE THE AMERICAN FLAG IS RETURNED TO FULL STAFF.