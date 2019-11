SEN. MICHAEL BENNET TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SENATOR MICHAEL BENNET OF COLORADO WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY FOR A PAIR OF CAMPAIGN EVENTS.

BENNET WILL MEET WITH LOCAL IOWA STATE EDUCATION ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AT 4:30PM.

BENNET SERVED AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF DENVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS FROM 2005-09.

HE WILL THEN HOLD A MEET AND GREET WITH WOODBURY COUNTY SUPPORTERS AT 5:45PM AT THE JACKSON STREET BREWERY LOCATED AT 607 5TH STREET.

ON SATURDAY THE U.S. SENATOR WILL DISCUSS HIS CLIMATE PLAN AND TOUR FLOOD DAMAGED HOMES IN PACIFIC JUNCTION, IOWA AT 3PM.