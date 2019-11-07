IT’S WINTER WEATHER AWARENESS DAY

This is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa and while the cold temperatures have made everyone well aware the season is coming — there are still some reminders of things to prepare.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Kenny Podrazik says one thing you should do is to be sure the winter survival kit in your car is fully stocked for any trips.

Podrazik says you should also make a plan for any winter weather that might knock out your power by being sure you have a backup heat source and working flashlights in your house.

He says conditions can change quickly and it’s important to keep track of the forecast and changing conditions — especially if you are going to travel.

He says winter weather is going to hit sometime, but there’s no way to know when and how hard it will hit this year.

