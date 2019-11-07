IOWA SENATORS KEEP THE HEAT ON THE E-P-A OVER ETHANOL

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she’s talked directly with President Trump about the furor over proposed E-P-A rules which Ernst says do not fulfill the deal Trump struck in September on the renewable fuels standard.
Ernst says there is time for what she calls “an opportunity for correction,” but she’s not sure now is the time for that to happen.
A public comment period is currently underway on the E-P-A’s mandate on ethanol and biodiesel production in 2020.
Ernst and Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, filed written statements Thursday with the E-P-A, urging agency officials to “uphold their end of the bargain” that Trump struck with the biofuels industry.
Ernst has previously called for E-P-A Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s removal if the E-P-A doesn’t adjust its plan for next year’s federal production mandate for ethanol and biodiesel.
