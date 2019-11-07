Explorers Release 2020 Schedule

Sioux City, IA – The Sioux City Explorers now know who, when and where they are playing their games this summer as the American Association has released the 2020 league schedule. The schedule consists of 100 games with 50 of those being played at home and 50 of those being played on the road.

The 28th season of the franchise will begin on May 19th, on the road against the Kansas City T-Bones. the Explorers are on the road for the first six games of the season as the home opener at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park will be on Tuesday, May 26th, playing host to the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Once again the league will feature a balanced schedule with the Explorers facing their own divisional opponents for two series at home and for two series on the road. They will face the North Division teams in one series at home and a series on the road. The divisions will remain the same as they were during the 2019 season.

Some other important dates on the X’s schedule include the ever popular July 3rd and 4th firework games which fall on a Friday and Saturday, where the Explorers will once again face the Milwaukee Milkmen for a second consecutive season. There will also be an American Association All-Star Game with those dates set for July 20th and 21st though the location has yet to be announced. And the X’s will get a rematch of this past season’s American Association Finals against the St. Paul Saints, on the road June 15th-18th and at home July 24th-26th.

The regular season will come to a close for the Explorers at home on September 7th against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

2020 Sioux City Explorers Baseball Schedule