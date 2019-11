SNOW & ICE CONTRIBUTE TO 5PM COMMUTE ACCIDENTS

LIGHT SNOW AND FALLING TEMPERATURES LED TO SEVERAL ACCIDENTS DURING THE 5PM COMMUTE HOME WEDNESDAY EVENING IN SIOUX CITY.

ICING ON THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT LED TO A SERIES OF FENDER BENDERS AT THAT TIME THAT CLOSED DOWN THE VIADUCT FOR A TIME.

TWO ACCIDENTS, INCLUDING A ROLLOVER, OCCURRED AT HIGHWAY 20 AND SOUTH LAKEPORT.

MINOR INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM THE ROLLOVER TO THE TWO OCCUPANTS.

OTHER ACCIDENTS WERE REPORTED IN THE 3400 BLOCK OF SOUTH RUSTIN AND THE 5000 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 NORTH.

Photo by Iowa DOT Traffic Cam