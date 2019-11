SCOTT & SCHOENHERR WIN MAYORAL & COUNCIL RACES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE A NEW FACE ON IT FOLLOWING TUESDAY’S MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

CHALLENGER JULIE SCHOENHERR DEFEATED TWO TERM COUNCILWOMAN RHONDA CAPRON TO WIN A TERM ON THE CITY COUNCIL BY A 51% TO 48% MARGIN;

CAPRON WAS GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAD NO TROUBLE RETAINING HIS POSITION ON THE COUNCIL, EASILY DEFEATING CHALLENGER MARIA RUNDQUIST WITH 68% OF THE VOTE:

AND MAYOR SCOTT SAYS THE COUNCIL WITH ITS NEW MEMBER WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR THE COMMUNITY:

THE C-I-P AND NEXT FISCAL YEAR’S BUDGET WILL BE THE FIRST TASKS FACING THE COUNCIL TO START 2020.