GREENWELL LEADS 4 NEW FACES ONTO CITY SCHOOL BOARD

FOUR NEW FACES WILL SOON BEGIN SERVING ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

DAN GREENWELL TOPPED THE FIELD OF SIX CANDIDATES WITH AROUND 22 PER CENT OF THE VOTE, THE ONLY CANDIDATE, TO RECEIVE AT LEAST 20 PER CENT:

JULINE ALBERT FINISHED SECOND WITH 17%.

MONIQUE SCARLETT WAS 3RD AND RALLIED AFTER STARTING IN 5TH PLACE WHEN THE ABSENTEE VOTE TOTALS WERE REVEALED:

TAYLOR GOODVIN FINISHED 144 VOTES BEHIND SCARLETT TO WIN THE 4TH SLOT ON THE BOARD.

MIYUKI NELSON, THE ONLY SITTING BOARD MEMBER TO SEEK ELECTION AND SHAUN BROYHILL FINISHED OUT OF THE RUNNING.

UNOFFICIALLY, 13,028 PEOPLE VOTED IN THE SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION, JUST OVER A 26% TURNOUT.