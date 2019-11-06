Firefighters spent part of their Wednesday battling a grain bin fire in rural Plymouth County.

The fire was reported at the 220 Block of Nature Avenue shortly after 11a.m.

Smoke was coming from the grain bin’s ventilation system.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper believes the fire started beneath the stored grain from a shaft that got hot.

The farmer and firefighters removed corn from the bin on to grain trucks and wagons to salvage as much of the good corn as possible.

Firefighters cut a hole near the bottom of the bin in order to get a hose inside and begin extinguishing the fire.

The grain bin holds approximately 15,000 bushels and was nearly full when the farmer noticed the fire.

Photo by Dennis Morrice