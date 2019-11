GONZALEZ-DIEGO EXTRADITED TO NEBRASKA

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN WILL BE ARRAIGNED IN NEBRASKA ON VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGES NEXT MONTH.

19-YEAR-OLD MARIA GONZALEZ-DIEGO HAS BEEN EXTRADITED TO DAKOTA COUNTY WHERE SHE IS CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE AND FAILURE TO STOP AT THE SCENE OF A FATALITY CRASH.

HER ARRAIGNMENT HAS BEEN SET FOR DECEMBER 3RD IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 62-YEAR-OLD ANTONIA LOPEZ DE RAMIREZ THE NIGHT OF JUNE 24TH.

AUTHORITIES SAY GONZALEZ-DIEGO WAS DRIVING THE VEHICLE THAT STRUCK LOPEZ DE RAMIREZ AS SHE WALKED ACROSS A SOUTH SIOUX CITY STREET.

GONZALES-DIEGO IS BEING HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL ON $500,000 BOND.