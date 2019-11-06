DONLIN ELECTED TO LE MARS CITY COUNCIL

In other races in northwest Iowa, Retired Floyd Valley Healthcare Administrator, Mike Donlin defeated Dan Dembinski for the Le Mars City Council At-Large position.

The unofficial results show Donlin winning 521 votes to Dembinski’s 292.

Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff ran unopposed as did Councilman Steve Wick. 354 votes, or 100 percent.

Incumbent candidate Angela Catton retained her position as a director with the Le Mars Community School District by taking the top number of votes in the three-way race for two positions on the school board.

Catton received 770 votes.

Taking the other At-Large Board of Education position was Kyle Plathe who received 739 votes.

Up in Orange City, residents overwhelmingly re-elected Mayor Deb De Haan against her rival Kurt Korver.

De Haan won easily by capturing 1,813 votes, or 76 percent to Korver’s 566 votes, or 23 percent.