SOUTH DAKOTA PUTS RHINES TO DEATH BY LETHAL INJECTION

Convicted killer Charles Rhines used his last words to speak to the parents of his victim Monday evening before he was executed by lethal injection at the state prison in Sioux Falls.

Rhines was put to death for the 1992 slaying of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer.

Rhines used his last words to tell Ed and Peggy Schaeffer that “I forgive you for your anger and hatred towards me.

Peggy Schaeffer said after the execution that they wanted to talk about their son, not his killer:

His mother says she hopes there is something positive from all the sadness:

Rhines ambushed Schaeffer when Schaeffer interrupted him as he was burglarizing the doughnut shop where Schaeffer worked.

Rhines had been fired from the shop a few weeks earlier.

