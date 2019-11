NEW FACES ELECTED TO CITY COUNCIL & SCHOOL BOARD

BOTH THE CITY COUNCIL AND SCHOOL BOARD OF SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE SOME NEW FACES FOLLOWING TUESDAY’S MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

CHALLENGER JULIE SCHOENHERR DEFEATED TWO TERM COUNCILWOMAN RHONDA CAPRON TO WIN A TERM ON THE CITY COUNCIL.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAD NO TROUBLE RETAINING HIS POSITION ON THE COUNCIL, EASILY DEFEATING CHALLENGER MARIA RUNDQUIST.

FOUR NEW FACES WILL SOON BEGIN SERVING ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

DAN GREENWELL TOPPED THE FIELD OF SIX CANDIDATES WITH AROUND 22 PER CENT OF THE VOTE, THE ONLY CANDIDATE, TO RECEIVE AT LEAST 20 PER CENT.

JULINE ALBERT, MONIQUE SCARLETT AND TAYLOR GOODVIN WERE THE OTHER THREE WINNERS.

MIYUKI NELSON, THE ONLY SITTING BOARD MEMBER TO RUN AND SHAUN BROYHILL FINISHED OUT OF THE RUNNING.

UNOFFICIALLY, 13,028 PEOPLE VOTED IN THE SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION AND SLIGHTLY FEWER IN THE CITY COUNCIL AND MAYORAL ELECTION, JUST OVER A 26% TURNOUT.