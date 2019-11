LIGHT LOCAL TURNOUT SO FAR ON ELECTION DAY

IT’S BEEN A LIGHT VOTER TURNOUT IN WOODBURY COUNTY THIS ELECTION DAY.

AS OF 4PM, 4482 VOTERS HAD CAST BALLOTS ACROSS THE COUNTY SINCE 7AM THIS MORNING.

4998 PEOPLE VOTED ABSENTEE BEFORE TODAY IN A VARIETY OF RACES ACROSS THE COUNTY.

THERE ARE 57, 514 REGISTERED VOTERS IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

HERE IN TOWN MAYOR BOB SCOTT IS FACING CHALLENGER MARIA RUNDQUIST AND COUNCIL INCUMBENT RHONDA CAPRON IS BATTLING JULIE SCHOENHERR.

VOTERS MUST ALSO CHOOSE BETWEEN SIX CANDIDATES TO FILL FOUR SEATS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

THOSE VYING FOR THE SEATS ARE SHAUN BROYHILL, TAYLOR GOODVIN, DAN GREENWELL, MIYUKI NELSON, JULINE ALBERT AND MONIQUE SCARLETT.

POLLS ARE OPEN IN IOWA UNTIL 8 P.M.