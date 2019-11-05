KING TO TURN UP PRESSURE TO EARN BACK COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King says he is working to get back on House committees in the near future.

King was stripped of his assignments by Republican leadership in January after an article appeared in the New York Times that quoted King as asking how the terms “white supremacy” and “white nationalism” became offensive.

The 4th District House Republican says he has had conversations with the House GOP Leadership to change his status.

OC………too nice too long. ;12

King says he has never been charged with any crime, and he says what he said has since been proven to be true:

OC…..objectively true. 3x :25

King says the only other instances Congressional members were stripped of their committee assignments was when they were found guilty of crimes.

King says if the action against him stands, then the right for freedom of speech will be jeopardized:

OC……….someone else. ;20

King says he will continue to “put the heat on the GOP leadership.