GONZALEZ-DIEGO PLEADS GUILTY TO O-W-I CHARGE

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA TO SECOND-OFFENSE OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

19-YEAR-OLD MARIA GONZALEZ-DIEGO WAS ARRESTED NEAR THE 1300 BLOCK OF SUMMIT STREET ON JUNE 24TH AND POLICE SAY SHE FAILED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS AND BLEW A POINT-292 BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL ON A PRELIMINARY BREATH TEST.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO IS ALSO CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE IN NEBRASKA FOR ALLEGEDLY DRIVING THE VEHICLE THAT STRUCK 62-YEAR-OLD ANTONIA LOPEZ DE RAMIREZ, WHO WAS WALKING AT 15TH AND B STREETS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY EARLIER THAT NIGHT ON JUNE 24TH.

GONZALEZ-DIEGO HAS NOW WAIVED EXTRADITION TO NEBRASKA AND WILL BE TRANSFERRED THERE BY DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES.

A HEARING ON HER SENTENCING IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON THE O-W-I CHARGE WILL TAKE PLACE ON FEBRUARY 25TH AT 1:30PM AT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.