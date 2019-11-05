BOSSMAN TO CHAIR HOUSE SUB-COMMITTEE

Republican State Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named as Chairman of the House Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee.

The committee includes the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund and Transportation budgets.

Bossman was selected by House Speaker-Select Pat Grassley to replace Gary Mohr of Bettendorf, who was recently announced as the new Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Bossman, who was first elected in a 2018 special election, most recently served as Vice Chair of the House Ways & Means and Administration and Rules Committees.