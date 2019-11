SACRED HEART SCHOOL CELEBRATES NEW PLAYGROUND

STUDENTS AND STAFF AT SIOUX CITY’S SACRED HEART CATHOLIC SCHOOL CELEBRATED THE DEDICATION OF THEIR NEW PLAYGROUND ON MONDAY.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL KATE CONNEALY SAYS VOLUNTEERS PUT THE NEW EQUIPMENT TOGETHER OVER THE PAST WEEK:

OC………. TRADITIONAL SLIDE. :14

KINDERGARTEN AND SECOND GRADE STUDENTS GOT THE FIRST CHANCE TO TRY OUT THE NEW PLAYGROUND:

OC………..EQUIPMENT TOGETHER. :12

CONNEALY SAYS $90,000 WAS RAISED OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS TO FUND THE PROJECT, WHICH INCLUDED LEVELING THE HILL BEHIND THE SCHOOL TO PROVIDE SPACE FOR THE NEW PLAY AREA.

SHE SAYS THERE’S MORE IMPROVEMENTS PLANNED FOR THE NEXT YEAR:

OC…………GOD WILLING. :09

AROUND 450 STUDENTS ATTEND THE SCHOOL, WHICH IS PART OF SIOUX CITY’S BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM.