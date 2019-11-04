NEW INFORMATION ON NORTHSIDE HOME HIT BY GUNFIRE

Sioux City Police have released more information about shots that were fired Friday evening at a northside home located at 2300 41st St.

Investigators say a car pulled up to the residence just after 7:30pm and several subjects got out and confronted a 14-year-old juvenile outside of the home.

The 14-year-old ran inside.

Shortly after that, someone in the group fired about seven shots.

Officers located three places where bullets struck the house.

There was one adult and three teenage juveniles in the residence.

No one was injured.

The vehicle involved is described as a black 2000’s Chevy Tahoe.

Detectives say they have identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with additional information should call Sioux City Police or the Crimestoppers hotline at 258-TIPS (8477).