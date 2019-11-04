MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD BEGINS

The open enrollment period for Medicare is underway.

The spokesperson for the organization that oversees the enrollment, Julie Brookhart, says it’s an important time.

OC………the next year” :21

She says the 625-thousand Iowans who use Medicare have several options.

OC………across Iowa” :17

Brookhart, who works for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, says you should have received a mailing that would let you know about any changes in your current plan.

OC………review your options” :24

She says you can use that information to help you decide what will work best in the coming year.

There is an online Medicare Finder Tool available to help you, which has just been updated:

OC……….already take” :21

Brookhart says you can also call One-800-633-4227 for help.

The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs through December 7th.