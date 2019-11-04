JAN STOCKLASSA – THE MAN WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE: Stieg Larsson’s Lost Files and the Hunt for an Assassin

Author: Jan Stocklassa

Book: THE MAN WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE: Stieg Larsson’s Lost Files and the Hunt for an Assassin

Publishing: Amazon Crossing; Translation edition (October 1, 2019)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“A fascinating ‘creative nonfiction’ account of the greatest unsolved mystery in Swedish history.” —Wall Street Journal

“It’s more than just a thrilling book…There’s a lot of evidence that points to an international conspiracy.” —CBS This Morning Saturday

The author of the Millennium novels laid out the clues. Now a journalist is following them.

When Stieg Larsson died, the author of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo had been working on a true mystery that out-twisted his Millennium novels: the assassination on February 28, 1986, of Olof Palme, the Swedish prime minister. It was the first time in history that a head of state had been murdered without a clue who’d done it—and on a Stockholm street at point-blank range.

Internationally known for his fictional villains, Larsson was well acquainted with their real-life counterparts and documented extremist activities throughout the world. For years he’d been amassing evidence that linked their terrorist acts to what he called “one of the most astounding murder cases” he’d ever covered. Larsson’s archive was forgotten until journalist Jan Stocklassa was given exclusive access to the author’s secret project.

In The Man Who Played with Fire, Stocklassa collects the pieces of Larsson’s true-crime puzzle to follow the trail of intrigue, espionage, and conspiracy begun by one of the world’s most famous thriller writers. Together they set out to solve a mystery that no one else could.