CITY COUNCIL TAKES FIRST STEPS TO REVISE PET REGULATIONS

The City Council of Sioux City took the first steps to change the Animal Control part of the City Code at their Monday meeting.

The council passed the first reading of the code changes 5-0 with two more readings to come in upcoming weeks.

City Attorney Nicole DuBois says most of the proposed changes deal with licensing fees for dogs and cats:

OC……….amount was chosen. :24

Preston Moore, Iowa Director of the American Humane Society, said the lower license fees for neutered pets is the direction to go:

OC……….taken care of. :17

Fines for city residents whose pets attack or bite someone would range from $100 for a non-bite or non-injury attack to $750 for an attack involving serious injury or death.

The second reading and vote will take place November 18th as there is no meeting next Monday because of Veteran’s Day.

The council also deferred the final reading of the ordinance repealing the “Pit Bulls Prohibited” chapter of the Sioux City Municipal Code to November 25th.