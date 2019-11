SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED AT A RESIDENCE ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE FRIDAY EVENING.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 7:30PM AT THE HOME LOCATED AT 2300 41ST STREET AFTER A CONFRONTATION OCCURRED AT THE HOME.

ONE ADULT AND THREE JUVENILES WERE IN THE HOME AND NOBODY WAS INJURED.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.