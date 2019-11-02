FORMER NORTH SIOUX OFFICER SENTENCED IN KILLING OF CAT

A former North Sioux City Police Officer will spend some time in jail after being found guilty of killing a cat earlier this year.

Derek McIntosh was sentenced to 180 days in jail by a Union County Judge on Friday, but will serve 30 of those days as the judge suspended 150 days.

McIntosh must also pay a $500 fine for Killing or Injuring an Animal of Another, and also pay a $250 fine for Misconduct by a Municipal Officer.

He also was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the misconduct charge, but that term was also suspended.

Court documents state McIntosh admitted killing a cat belonging to a North Sioux City resident after it was caught in a live trap back in May.

He’s scheduled to begin serving his sentence on November 18th.

His attorney say he will appeal the verdict.